The City of Kerrville Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites all Christmas fanatics to gather on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the annual “Running Home for the Holidays 5K” as well as “Snow on the Island” event in Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Dr.
Dress as your favorite family-friendly Christmas character and join us for this fun run/walk on the Kerrville River Trail. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. in Louise Hays Park. A prize will be awarded for the most festive costume.
The registration fee is $10 per participant. Registration will also be available on-site beginning at 3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Each registration includes a ticket to participate in a prize drawing (must be present to win), and the first 50 entries will be guaranteed an event t-shirt.
Immediately following the 5K and every Saturday in December, you can walk along Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park and experience “snow” in Kerrville.
Tranquility Island is lit for the holidays, and what better way to continue the holiday spirit than with snow. There will be artificial snow for a limited time on the island between 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Bring your friends, family, and cameras to help celebrate this wonderful holiday season. Please note that the snow is not meant for ingesting.
