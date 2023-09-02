Gospel greats ‘The Imperials’ coming to Cailloux

Gospel Music legends “Terry Blackwood and the Imperials” will perform an uplifting program, including music from their latest album “The Way,” at the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets and information are available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com or (830) 896-9393.

The Cailloux Theater hosts “Terry Blackwood and the Imperials,” for more than a decade the backup singers for Elvis Presley, in a concert to promote their new album “The Way” on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Originally founded in 1964, the Imperials were already busy with a full concert touring schedule when they received a personal invitation from Elvis to be a part of his show alongside the TCB Band and the Sweet Inspirations.  They are also featured on many recordings during Elvis’ prime as an artist.

