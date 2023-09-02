Gospel greats ‘The Imperials’ coming to Cailloux

The Cailloux Theater hosts “Terry Blackwood and the Imperials,” for more than a decade the backup singers for Elvis Presley, in a concert to promote their new album “The Way” on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
Originally founded in 1964, the Imperials were already busy with a full concert touring schedule when they received a personal invitation from Elvis to be a part of his show alongside the TCB Band and the Sweet Inspirations. They are also featured on many recordings during Elvis’ prime as an artist.
Under the leadership of Terry Blackwood, son of one of the original “Blackwood Brothers,” “The Imperials” were leading proponents of traditional gospel music, but they also had a major impact on the new sound of “Contemporary Christian” music.
They impacted an entire generation of young people, bringing a fresh new sound but an “uncompromised Gospel message” to millions of all ages.
Along the way, they won multiple Grammy Awards, Dove Awards, and a place in the Gospel Music Hall Of Fame, among other accolades.
The group, with members Terry Blackwood, Darrell Toney, and Will Shaw, is touring in support of their latest CD, “The Way,” which features a collection of songs carefully selected to lead people to Christ. The group prays that listeners will be blessed and encouraged by what they have endeavored to do on the project.
Tickets to experience “Terry Blackwood and the Imperials” in concert range in price from just $27 to $42, depending on location, with substantial discounts for children and students.
Reservations are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by telephone at (830) 896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater. com (convenience fees apply to online orders.)
The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main Street in Downtown Kerrville, where parking is free and pre-show dinner and after-show refreshments are both within walking distance.
