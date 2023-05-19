The Salvation Army in Kerrville is celebrating National Salvation Army Week May 15 to 21, 2023.

Since 1904, the Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year providing assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

