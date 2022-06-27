MOWW installs officers for upcoming year

Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars installed the officer slate for the coming year at their June meeting held at Buzzie’s BBQ on June 14.
Col. Norm Wells, USAF (ret) will serve another term as Chapter Commander. Other officers installed at the meeting were CDR Ralph Lewis, USCG (ret) as Senior Vice-Commander; Ms. GayNell Wells, hereditary member as Junior Vice- Commander; RDML Stephanie Keck, USN (ret), Adjutant and Newsletter Editor; Col William Cathey, USAF (ret) Treasurer; and Maj. Lee Robinson, USAF (ret), Marshal. CAPT Deborah Dombeck, USCG (ret) Immediate Past Commander of MOWW Region VIII officiated at the installation ceremony.
There were several awards given to members of the chapter at the meeting. Col. Harry Matthews, USAF (ret) was awarded the prestigious Silver Patrick Henry Medallion for his many years of service to the chapter and to the order. Matthews was one of the founders of Hill Country Chapter. Outstanding Service Awards were presented to RDML Stephanie Keck, Col. Norm Wells, and Cpt Fred Henneke for their service to the Order and the chapter over the past few years. Lt. Col. Mary Lou Blacharski received a national citation from the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Order of the World Wars for her outstanding work as chapter Adjutant for the past two years.
A small observance of the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday included playing the Army’s song and in lieu of the traditional cake cutting, serving some of Buzzie’s delicious peach cobbler instead. Flag Day was also recognized by a reading of Johnny Cash’s poem “Ragged Old Flag.”
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization.
MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current, retired, and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren.
For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander Col Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww. org.
