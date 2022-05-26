Kerr County officials have extended an invitation to the public to attend a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30, honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while in service to the United States Armed Forces.
The observance honoring our nation’s fallen heroes will be at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial on the Kerr County Courthouse lawn, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
Local organizations who would like to participate in the wreath-laying procession at the conclusion of the program are remin- ded that registration is mandatory. They can only do that by arriving early to sign up before the ceremony begins. They are also reminded to bring a stand for their wreaths.
Keynote speaker for the event will be retired U.S. Army Lt. General Michael L. Oates.
Jeff Harris, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, will emcee the program’s start, which will include a posting of the colors by members of the Tivy High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 1) Harley David Belew will lead the invocation and, later, the benediction. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly is expected to present welcoming remarks.
Kerr County elected officials and the Kerr County Veterans Service Officer will be among those presenting wreaths of remembrance at the memorial.
Texas Department of Public Safety Piper Sgt. Eric Morgan will perform Amazing Grace. Three gunshot volleys will be executed by the Hill Country Honor Guard, and the bugle call of “Taps” will be played by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel George Eychner.
Limited seating is available for the event, which is expected to last about an hour. Those planning to attend are welcome to bring their own lawn chair, if desired.
In case of inclement weather, the Kerr County Memorial Day observance will be moved to the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall, 3785 TX 27 in Kerrville.
Memorial Day, less commonly known as Decoration Day, is a federal holiday observed each year on the last Monday in May to honor those who military servicemen and service women who have fallen in the line of duty. It has been observed since 1868. (In contrast, Veterans Day in November pays tribute to all U.S. military veterans.)
For more information, contact Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez at (830) 792-2203 or Kerr County Veterans Service Advisory Committee representative Gary Noller at (830) 377-8115.
