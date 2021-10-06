Talaricos form Transformation Church in calling

Jeff Talarico says he and Caryn started Transformation Church on Feb. 7, and it has grown from there.
Caryn says, “We rented space to meet, and Jeff held our first service on Feb. 7, with eight people. Then the winter freeze hit. We sent out emails, and held our second service, Feb. 14, online with YouTube. A few minutes later, we lost power for four days.”
Jeff says since then the congregation has grown. “We have young families with children, older couples, young couples, and singles. We hold services at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, and we also have a small young couples’ group that meets twice a month. We’ll add more small groups like that as we grow. Right now, we are renting Sunday meeting space in the auditorium in the Upper Guadalupe River Authority building. They require a disclaimer, that they are not involved with our activities, just being our landlord.”
Caryn says Jeff is the preacher and pastor, that her role is in the background, as support. Transformation is a non-denominal church where Jeff preaches the Bible.
Jeff says it’s not his first foray into pastoring. “I was the assistant pastor for two and a half years, at the Highland Church of Texas. When that church closed, the pastor offered it to me. But a year and a half ago I wasn’t ready. We attended different churches, looking for another opportunity. On Sept. 4, 2020, God woke me up early in the morning, and revealed His plan.”
But that isn’t where it all started, he says. “Twenty-some years ago a pastor I greatly admired passed away. I wrote his widow a letter expressing my feelings. She wrote back that unless I had been to seminary, I had no right to preach the gospel. I believe she was right.”
Jeff says he is pursuing a bachelor of arts in religion, majoring in Bible studies and ministry, through Luther Rice College & Seminary.
However, not being ready to pastor didn’t stop him from being Christian those 20 years. He says when he offers financial services, he looks for Biblically responsible investments, and he also runs Master’s Touch Communications, speaking to companies about motivating their leaders and employees according to Biblical principles.
“I’ve always been studying and researching,” he says. “Some of my main influences have been C.S. Lewis, A.W. Tozer, and Charles Spurgeon.”
So, he says after Sept. 4 he was ready. “In Biblical times, a synagogue wasn’t formed until there were 10 families who could come together at the same times. So we started meeting in homes with people who were interested in learning more, using humanity’s ‘owner’s manual,’ the Bible. Our message is simple; teach people to learn how to love God, love other people, and find their design. God created each of us for something. When you know what your ‘something’ is, you are ready to be used as God intended.”
Caryn says Transformation is a place for people to have a church home where they are loved and accepted, but that “acceptance” doesn’t mean condoning sin. “I always say, ‘Be true and be kind’.”
Jeff adds, “Too many churches want the Bible to conform to them, instead of following what the Bible says. That doesn’t mean, though, that we see ourselves competing with other Kerrville churches, or trying to take their members. It’s not a competition. We’re content to see Transformation grow at God’s speed. Christians need to support the community, serve people in need. I always want to be ‘Providing value to the world, one person at a time’.”
Caryn says she works at the State Hospital, and knows that mental illness is a main factor in homelessness. “Everybody we have there has their own story to tell.”
Jeff says he was an Army brat, born at Ft. Belvoir in Maryland. Four weeks later, his father shipped off to Japan, and his mother moved them to Pittsburgh, Pa., to be near her family. When he was 10, his family moved to Phoenix, Ariz. He graduated from Agua Fria High School, in Avondale, in 1982.
Meanwhile, Caryn was born in Lubbock, but her family soon moved to the Valley. When she was in first grade, they relocated to Phoenix, where she graduated from Saddle Mountain High School, also in 1982.
Jeff says, “We were both going to Northern Arizona University. We had a mutual friend, Phil, and we met at his birthday party Sept. 4, 1982. The next evening Caryn invited me to have dinner at her house, so I met her parents, Becky and Gordon Purl, and her sister. After she graduated from NAU, we were married Oct. 24, 1987.”
Caryn says, “My parents wanted to move to Texas to be near family, but didn’t want to live in the Valley. They found Kerrville. It kind of became, ‘If one goes, all will go.’ Jeff moved here in February of 1997, and I stayed behind so our daughter could finish the school year and I could sell the house. We joined him in July, and we put down hard roots, becoming a part of the community. My sister, now Amy Rector, also moved to Kerrville.”
They say both their daughters have stayed as well. They went through Ingram schools, graduating from Ingram Tom Moore High School and Texas Tech University. Caitlyn Harris is teaching agriculture at Tivy High School, and her daughter Mary Harper is four, attending St. Peter’s Episcopal School. Their other daughter, Rebekah Knape, teaches fifth-grade social studies at Ingram Elementary. Her husband, James, works for Foster Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.