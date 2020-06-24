Shann will show paintings in 'Created during COVID'

Kerrville Arts and Cultural Center artist Doreen Shann says her next entry will be in the upcoming KACC show titled, "Created during COVID." The show will run from July 9 to Aug. 8.
She says, "It's for pieces that artists created while they were stuck at home during the crisis."
Shann says she currently works in three media: pastel, oil, and watercolor. "Pastel is painting with sticks of chalk on sanded paper, which is rough enough to hold the color. I use that mainly for animals, since it gives me more control.
"My works in oil, painting with oil-base liquid pigments with a brush on paper or a canvas, tend to be more allegorical, more 'out of the box' subjects.
"Right now I'm teaching myself the intricacies of watercolor, which is also liquid pigments applied with a brush, but the paint is water-based, a lot different consistency, on watercolor paper. I'm experimenting with a new product called Aquaboard, a board with an acid-free, textured clay surface that absorbs watercolors like fine paper. That’s where I paint botanicals, because painting plants is easy."
Shann says she was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised by her grandmother, Elizabeth Webster. She got her start in painting at six. "I was sickly as a child, and my grandmother brought me coloring books and paint sets, which gave me an early start. But I grew out of the health issues, and by the time I was in Avondale College, the New Zealand equivalent of high school, I was into sports. I was 16 when I beat the New Zealand champion in the 100-yard dash."
She says she graduated from Avondale in 1958, and in 1962 competed in the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the 100-yard dash and a bronze in the relay. In 1964 she raced in the Olympic Games, in Tokyo. "For a while I was rated sixth in the world in both the 100-yard and 200-yard dash."
While Shann was in the U.S. training for the Olympics, she met her first husband, who was in the Air Force at Holloman AFB. They married after the games, in December of 1964, and she retired from racing for 12 years. She also suffered a back injury involving surgery on two disks, so she gave up sprinting for triathlons and tennis.
"At Holloman I was stuck," she says. "I couldn't work on base because I was still an alien, and businesses in Alamogordo wouldn't hire anyone military."
But she says when they moved to Tallahassee, Fl., where she had two daughters, she worked for Florida Game and Fish. Then, after a move to Waco, she worked for the Waco city manager, then as a broker for M&M Mars Corporation. When they moved operations up north, Shann says she worked for Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she became the administrative assistant to the director of nursing.
She says she ran two triathlons when she was in her 40s, and won her age group. "I always figured when I couldn't run any more, I'd take up art again."
Shann says Waco is also where she met Rick Shann. "We went out with friends to dinner, and I got a stomach ache in the restaurant. But Rick asked me out again, a trip to Lost Maples State Natural Area. I was 49, but I was feeling like I was in my 20s, and I said, 'It'll be easier to just run up this hill.' Only I got partway, and just 'hit a wall.' Somehow that convinced Rick he wasn't dating the wrong woman. We married in 1990 in Las Vegas."
She says they moved with their jobs, first to Illinois for two years, then to Kalamazoo, Mich., for 13 years. "I woke up one morning and I was 59, so I figured it was time to return to art, or I wouldn't do it. I took art classes at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts in Michigan, and I apprenticed for a year with Ken Freed, a professional artist."
Shann adds, "Rick started coming to the Folk Festival as a young man, so we always knew we wanted to retire to the Hill Country. We found our piece of land and bought it in 1994. In 2005 we moved to Corpus Christi, and started building our dream home. Finally, in 2010, we retired and moved in."
Her daughters are grown now, she says. The oldest, Kristen Redding, graduated from the San Jacinto College Health and Fitness institute, and works for Baylor University Athletics. She lives in Friendswood with her husband, Dr. David Redding, a chiropractor. Their daughter, Sarah, attended Texas Tech on a volleyball scholarship, and will complete nursing school in August. Their son, Benjamin, has a football scholarship to SMU.
She says her younger daughter, Melinda Barker, inherited Shann's running ability. She has run several marathons, including those in Boston and New York City. Barker lives in Dallas, and is a medical sales representative for foot and ankle devices.
Shann says, "When I was an athlete, I wanted to be around athletes; but now that I'm an artist, I want to be around artists. So I joined KACC and started entering juried shows there, and I have my entry for the 'Created during COVID' show ready to submit. I also volunteer at KACC, most commonly serving wine at the artists' receptions. I tell myself never, ever, ever give up. Just change your mind."
