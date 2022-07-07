Classic Country hit-maker Fricke returns to Cailloux

Classic Country music superstar Janie Fricke is returning to the Cailloux Theater for the first time since 2017, with a one-day-only concert on Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m.
Ms. Fricke charted 18 number-one country hits in her long career, including ""What're You Doing Tonight," "It Ain't Easy Being Easy," "He's A Heartache (Looking For A Place To Happen)," and more.
She first appeared on the Country music scene in an un-credited backup solo for "Stranger," recorded by Johnny Duncan, from which she was signed to a Columbia Records contract in 1977.
In 1981, she reached the top-10 of the country charts with the song "Down to My Last Broken Heart," and over the next decade she had a series of top-10 country singles.
Six of these songs reached the number one spot including "Don't Worry 'Bout Me Baby," "Tell Me a Lie," and "Your Heart's Not in It."
In the 1980s, Fricke also acted on "The Dukes of Hazzard" television series and designed belts and other clothing products.
Today, Janie lives quietly in Wilmer, Texas with her husband, Jeff Steele, who also manages her career and tours with her on the drums.
Tickets to see Janie Fricke in concert at the Cailloux Theater are reasonably priced from $20 to $45, and are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to reserve the best seats at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the box office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, which also serves as Kerrville's Community Theater. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.