For the first time in its 74 consecutive years of serving pancakes to the Kerrville area community, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club has postponed this year’s fund-raiser event. The “all you can eat” supper is normally held in the Tivy High School cafeteria in January or February each year, and had become one of the longest-running annual fundraising events in Kerrville.
However, this year, Covid 19 has caused the service club to postpone the event in the interest of safety and in the need to strictly apply the protocols established for all its facilities by the Kerrville Independent School System (KISD).
In order to support these programs this year, individuals, businesses, and foundations are encouraged to make their donations to the Kerrville Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 291791, Kerrville, Texas 78029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.