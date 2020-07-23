Earlier this month, UGRA made the decision to cancel the one-day Annual River Clean Up event for the first time in 16 years.
The decision was made in the interest of public safety and due to current guidelines for public gatherings.
Since there are many people in our community dedicated to keeping the watershed clean, UGRA still wants to honor that enthusiasm by offering a modified cleanup format. UGRA “reimagined” the one-day event to be done in small groups, at your own pace, and when you have time between now and Nov. 1. The public is invited to participate in the 2020 River Clean Up – Reimagined.
UGRA will still support the cleanup by providing supplies and coordinating trash drop-off areas. Volunteers will also receive an Annual River Clean Up t-shirt, other freebies provided by community partners, and be eligible for the prize drawing to be held in November.
Those interested in participating may identify an area in the Guadalupe River watershed that is in need of a cleanup or select a site identified by UGRA. Suitable sites can be anywhere in Kerr County including streets, roadways, ditches, dry creek beds, and waterways. When it rains, trash from any of these locations has the potential to wash into the creeks and the Guadalupe River.
Register to conduct a cleanup at a time of your choice between now and Nov. 1. Volunteers can sign up for more than one cleanup day, too. Beginning July 23, registered volunteers can pick up supplies at UGRA on Thursdays or Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After the cleanup, transport the trash to one of the identified drop off locations, return supplies to UGRA, and complete the reporting form.
Visit UGRA online at www.ugra. org/major-initiatives/river-clean-up for complete details and sign up today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.