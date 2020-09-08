Mayor proclaims Aug. 19 ‘Wolfmueller’s Books Day’

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn on Wednesday read a proclamation declaring Aug. 19 as “Wolfmueller’s Books Day.”
Bookstore owners Jon and Sandy Wolfmueller recently announced their plans to retire after having owned and operated Kerrville’s iconic Wolfmueller’s Books for more than 25 years.
The store has long been a favorite downtown destination for collectors and avid readers alike, with more than 30,000 books ranging from fiction to children’s fare, literary treasures, cookbooks, and Texas history.
Many extraordinary authors have traveled to Kerrville for book-signing events at Wolfmueller’s Books, and many unique treasures could be found there, including signed and advance copies, rare and hard to find copies, and Pulitzer Prize-winning works.
Visitors and authors alike have all enjoyed Jon and Sandy’s focused personal service, wisdom and knowledge in a warm and inviting environment.
