Traditional Country star Moe Bandy, “The King of Honky-Tonk,” will celebrate his induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame with a concert at the Cailloux Theater on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Moe was inducted into the Class of 2023 in March in a ceremony at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. He joins a long list of artists that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, Red Steagall, Lyle Lovett, Clay Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Aaron Watson, and Bob Wills in receiving this prestigious honor.
Though he started out as a real-life rodeo cowboy, Moe became a Country-music legend with 40 top-10 hits, including ten that made it No. 1. His honors include five Gold Albums and “Song of the Year,” “Male Vocalist of the Year,” and “Duet of the Year” from the Academy of Country Music, and membership in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
His hits include “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “Till I’m Too Old To Die young,” “Americana,” “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation,” “Just good Ol’ Boys,” “Barstool Mountain,” “I Cheated Me Right Out of You,” “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today,” “Rodeo Romeo,” “You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me,” “Holding the Bag,” and dozens of other chart-toppers.
Whether writing, recording new songs, or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business. His current tour not only celebrates his Hall of Fame nod, but also the release of his latest album, “Thank You Lord,” which is available now.
The 12 heartfelt tracks of “Thank You Lord” feature special guests the Isaacs on “Family Bible” and the Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” The title track offers a true reflection of where Bandy is in his life today; he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many could have only dreamed of.
Tickets to enjoy Moe Bandy in concert at the Cailloux Theater range from $25 to $45, and are available by calling the Cailloux Theater at (830) 896-9393 or going online to www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc. Information on upcoming events is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.