‘National Garden Club Week’ slated June 7-13

A celebration of “National Garden Club Week” will be held June 7-13.
Due to the current health risks to all, the Ingram Garden Club would like to promote this particular week as a time to work in our own gardens and landscapes to help beautify and nurture our surroundings by planting seeds, taking care of all plants, and enjoy the riches of our efforts.
As gardeners, we seek to add beauty, splendor, fragrance and nutrition to our lives through the growing of herbs, vegetables, foliage and flowers and work to preserve our country's traditional spirit of independence and initiative through innovation and hard work.
As gardeners, we also advocate the importance of all creatures sharing our world and their roles in a balanced and productive ecology.
Gardening is part of a healthy lifestyle lasting a lifetime by helping reduce stress from other areas of our lives and teaches rewards can come from diligent efforts.
We hope you all can celebrate with us by assessing your own efforts to improve and beautify your landscapes by taking this time to enjoy your passion for gardening. Remember, too, we all started somewhere, sometime and still we have so much to learn.
Our garden club is currently not meeting but hopes to resume the second Monday of September.
For information, you may call Barbara at 238-3630. Have a safe and healthy summer.
