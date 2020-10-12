The Kerrville Native Plant Society’s October meeting will be on using art to learn about nature.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant society will feature Hill Country Artist Nancy Huffman presenting "Nature Journaling" via a ZOOM meeting.
Huffman received a BA in Studio Art from UT Austin and also studied architecture in the UT Graduate school. She taught high school art in the Katy ISD for many years before retiring in 2018 to the Hill Country.
She feels that art is a vehicle to understanding the natural world and is an important tool for creative problem solving. "Learning to draw is about learning to see."
Her presentation on “Nature Journaling” will define and discuss the history of nature journaling. She will discuss techniques and tools/basic supplies. She will explain what journaling does for the brain and our thought processes and give historical examples of its uses. She will also show examples of drawings she has done and give advice on drawing flowers.
The program is open to the public and the Zoom meeting can be joined using:
• Meeting Number: 894 9674 3541
• Passcode: 677569
The purpose of the Native Plant Society of Texas is to promote the conservation, research and utilization of native plants in Texas through education, outreach and example.
For more information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, please visit npsot.org/kerrville.
