Coach Brian Young retires after 37 years of basketball

Head Basketball Coach Brian Young says his position put him in charge of the KISD basketball program, including Tivy High School's varsity team, the sub-varsity teams, and the junior high teams.
He says, "I had to be a disciplinarian, parent, counselor, motivator and planner. In junior high I wanted as many kids as could to participate. As they reached high school, we started to see where in the program they might fit, preparing them to make varsity. I looked for players who were competitive, who were team players, who were coachable, and who were physically and mentally tough."
"The other coaches gave me the nickname 'Old School'," Young says. "And I suppose it fits. I wore a tie on the sidelines every game, and when the team travelled, they wore ties. We received many compliments on how polite and respectful our players were. But to me that's being part of the sport. Players were accountable for what they did, I held them to high academic standards, and they had to learn to work as members of the team. Most of all they had to learn the tactics to deal with adversity, and with success."
He says, "During the season we played two games a week. I hated to lose, more than I had fun winning. But we always looked for a positive result from a loss, finding a weakness or deficiency we could overcome. To win, you have to put your mind to it, and put forth the effort to achieve success."
During his time with KISD, Young says he played in both Tivy High Schools, making the transition from the school when it was on Sidney Baker, to the new campus on Loop 534. "I loved both of those gyms."
He says it was in his third year that the kids gave him a lucky game towel he carried for the rest of his career in Kerrville. "The fact that this community allowed me to coach for 29 years at Tivy is pretty amazing. And it was the community that sent me their kids, who were polite and well-mannered. The players I had represented Kerrville well, because this community takes pride in kids who know how to act. You can win some games with kids with no character, but you won't win championships. I teach players to deserve to be successful."
Young says he was born in Tomball, where his father, Buddy Young, first coached basketball at Klein High School, then became principal, and superintendent. "They tell me when my mom, Mary Nell, went into labor they had to send a message to Dad, who was in the press box during a football game. They're in their 80s now, and they still don't miss games."
He says they moved to Goliad the year after he was born, where Buddy became the principal of the high school. Young grew up there, and graduated from Goliad H.S. in 1983. He got a basketball scholarship to Temple Junior College, where he played for two years. Then he made the team at UTSA as a walk-on.
"But they changed coaches," he says. "I was going to have to walk-on again. Jimmy Shuler, the coach at Texas Lutheran, invited me to play for him, and I did. I graduated from TLU in 1987 with a BA in English and physical education."
Young says his first basketball position was the freshman coach at Stroman High School in Victoria, for three years. Then he took a position at Sinton High School, where during his five years he became the head coach. While he was there Kendall Wilson saw a photo of Young, and asked her brother about him. One day after she had run the school's track, she stopped at the vending machine, where Young asked her to come to a basketball game. They started dating, and became engaged.
Young says, "In 1996 my Sinton team won the state basketball championship, Kendall and I married, and I got the offer to be head coach at Tivy. In my 29 years at Tivy, I've been blessed to have a great coach's wife. She's tough, and well charactered, and put up with me being wrapped up in basketball during the seasons. I guess now we'll find out what she thinks of having me around, come October."
Along the way, Young says they raised three sons, all Tivy graduates. Matthew lives and works in Victoria. Dillon played basketball in college, for St. Edward's University in Austin and one year for Millsaps College, in Jackson, Miss. He is starting a master of business program at Texas A&M University, in real estate. Jackson just graduated from THS, and is also going to A&M, to play basketball.
After retiring, Young says he'll do some fishing, and has a side lawn business. He likes to go to a casino and play cards about once a year. And he and Kendall are both into basketball, so they'll be going to a lot of A&M games.
"I loved my career," he says. "I got to stay young watching kids interact, and I worked for an incredible school district. I'm going to miss everyone; students, coaches, secretaries, and the custodians."
