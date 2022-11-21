HC Chorale to present ‘Christmas Concert’ Dec. 3

Hill Country Chorale will host its Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
Claire Rabson will direct the concert and tickets are $15 at the door.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Hill Country Chorale will host its Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
Claire Rabson will direct the concert and tickets are $15 at the door.
This year’s concert will have new as well as traditional favorites from different time periods and genres. Instrumental and vocal solos will augment the chorale selections.
Three old European carols set to newer arrangements will be performed. The German, “In Dulci Jubilo” and the English “Coventry Carol” are well known. The beautiful French carol, “What Is This Lovely Fragrance,” a 17th Century folk tune, is an unlikely relation to a drinking song. “Fill Ev’ry Glass” from John Gay’s satirical work, “Beggars’ Opera,” published 1728 uses the same melody but with raucous and rowdy overtones. The last carol, “Here is the Little Door,” written in 1918 with music by Herbert Howells and text by Frances Chesterton, is one of Howells three Carol-Anthems for unaccompanied mixed voices. The text celebrates the visit of the Magi to the Christ child.
American Christmas music both religious and secular is included. “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow” is a traditional African-American spiritual arranged by Roland Carter. More modern music, “Breath of Heaven” with words and music by Chris Eaton and Amy Grant, also known as Mary’s Song, will be sung by the women of the chorale. The men get their turn singing “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks. “We Believe” by Wesley Whatley was written for the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for the Outstanding Original Song. “Winter Wonderland” and a jazzy version of “O Christmas Tree” are fun favorites and round out the program. The Chorale concludes with “Auld Lang Syne,” to send the audience out to embrace the New Year.
For more information visit the Hill Country Chorale website at www.hillcountrychorale.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.