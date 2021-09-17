Organizers at the Riverside Nature Center in Kerrville are offering the 2021 “Nature Center 5K Run and Walk” on Saturday, Sept. 18, and seeking both participants and volunteers to take part in the fundraising event.
The event starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 (preceded by a warm-up time at 7:30 a.m.).
The run/walk will be held on the City of Kerrville’s River Trail along the Guadalupe River, with plenty of shade and water stops.
Registration through Sept. 3 is $27 per person; and from Sept. 4-18 will be $32 per person.
Event t-shirts are not guaranteed after Sept. 4.
All proceeds will go to benefit the Riverside Nature Center.
To register, visit the website, www.riversidenaturecenter.org.
Packet pick-up will be Sept. 17 between 12 noon and 7 p.m. at RNC.
Volunteers are needed for packet pick-up, the silent auction, and picking up refreshments on Friday, Sept. 17. On both days, they need people for raffle ticket sales.
On race day, starting at 6:30 a.m., they need volunteers for registration; parking, food prep, water station set-up and take-down, door prize tickets and assistance; a photographer; water station and refreshment attendants; “course cheerleaders;” course marshal; clean-up; visitor center attendant; music attendant; and “coffee tender.”
For more information, email Liz Ross at runforriverside@gmail.com; or call the RNC at 257-4837; or visit the center at 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville.
