Ballet Frontier to perform ‘Giselle’ Nov. 6 at Cailloux
ballet frontier will perform “Giselle” Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Cailloux Theater.

 Enrica & Chung-Lin Tseng

Audiences will have a rare opportunity to enjoy an internationally-recognized company perform classical ballet this weekend as Ballet Frontier presents “Giselle” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.

“Giselle” is described as a “ghost-filled ballet that tells the tragic, romantic story of a beautiful young peasant girl named Giselle and a disguised nobleman who fall in love.” The production creates an “ethereal atmosphere” with flowing costumes and varied color palette, using original choreography.

