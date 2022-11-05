Ballet Frontier to perform ‘Giselle’ Nov. 6 at Cailloux

Audiences will have a rare opportunity to enjoy an internationally-recognized company perform classical ballet this weekend as Ballet Frontier presents “Giselle” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
“Giselle” is described as a “ghost-filled ballet that tells the tragic, romantic story of a beautiful young peasant girl named Giselle and a disguised nobleman who fall in love.” The production creates an “ethereal atmosphere” with flowing costumes and varied color palette, using original choreography.
Ballet Frontier, based in Fort Worth, will bring a full company of 40 dancers supported by lavish costumes and scenery. Established in 2009, Ballet Frontier is committed to bringing artistic quality, talent, and world-class choreography to audiences throughout North Texas with annual performances. This will be their first performance in Kerrville.
Show tickets can be purchased in advance at caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling (830) 896-9393, or at the box office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This show is part of Playhouse 2000’s Cailloux Performance Series, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences. It’s sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty.
