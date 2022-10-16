Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is holding open auditions for their production of the Bluegrass-style musical “A Sanders Family Christmas” on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 16-17.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the popular musical “Smoke on the Mountain,” and features the talented Sanders family of Bluegrass/Gospel performers and their appearance at the Baptist Church in quaint Mt. Pleasant, N. C.
The show features more than 20 popular Christmas tunes performed in the Bluegrass style, plus stories of the season, reminiscences of Christmases past, and the charm of being a family in 1941 rural America.
The cast includes Burl and Vera Sanders, the heads of the musical family which also includes Vera’s brother, Stanley, the twins Dennis and Denise, and older sister June (she “doesn’t sing, she signs”) plus Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe, the pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, who is a little sweet on June.
Members of the cast will provide all the vocals, and may also accompany themselves on stage, although instrumental ability isn’t required.
Auditions will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kit Werlein Annex on the campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
Auditioners are asked to bring a brief prepared song in any style they choose. An accompanist will be provided, or they may accompany themselves on the instrument of their choice. Cold readings from the script will also be part of the audition.
Playhouse 2000 has been Kerrville’s Community Theater since 1998, and also manages the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.