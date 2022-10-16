Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is holding open auditions for their production of the Bluegrass-style musical “A Sanders Family Christmas” on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 16-17.

“A Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the popular musical “Smoke on the Mountain,” and features the talented Sanders family of Bluegrass/Gospel performers and their appearance at the Baptist Church in quaint Mt. Pleasant, N. C.

