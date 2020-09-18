KPSF ‘Prize Patrol’ awards $44K for Kerrville ISD innovative grants

The Kerrville Public School Foundation recently awarded a remarkable $44,635 for Innovative Teaching Grants to KISD educators.
This year, KPSF funded 15 teaching grants. The grants ranged from $1,000-$5,000, and were spread throughout six KISD campuses.
Grants included STEM robotic materials for an elementary art class and iPads for use in Tivy geometry classes. Several grants will fund flexible seating furniture and seating for 21st century classroom settings.
Through four separate $4,000 grants, KPSF will provide a ViewSonic large screen interactive computer to the fifth grade teaching teams at all four elementary schools.
A Prize Patrol, comprised of members of the KPSF Board of Directors, surprised teachers outside the front of their schools, complete with much fanfare and celebration with presentation of a “big check” to the honored recipients at each campus.
Starting at 8 a.m., the Prize Patrol visited the Tom Daniels, Nimitz, Starkey and Tally Elementary Schools, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School. KPSF also hopes to recognize the grant recipients at an upcoming Tivy home football game by showcasing them via a video montage on the scoreboard.
KPSF is grateful for the underwriting support received for two grants. KPUB has funded a $2,500 grant for Robotics material at Hal Peterson Middle School.
Peterson Health has provided funds for the purchase of an EKG machine, as well as donating an additional EKG machine, to be used by the Tivy Health Science students as they seek to earn EKG certification.
KPSF will also be using earnings from its recently established Frances Remschel Blair Memorial Fund to fund the aforementioned STEM elementary art grant.
Each year, KPSF encourages Kerrville ISD teachers to submit grants for challenging, innovative learning opportunities that they would implement in their classrooms if funds were available. During the submission process, KPSF works closely with KISD administrators to identify grants that are most needed or beneficial.
Due to the generosity of more than 150 donors, this past year KPSF funded programs, initiatives, and technology within KISD in excess of $340,000. A non-profit, KPSF is committed to furthering excellence in KISD by mobilizing the resources of the community.
To learn more about the work of the Kerrville Public School Foundation or to make a donation, visit the KPSF website at www.kpsf.net.
