KPSF ‘Prize Patrol’ awards $44K for Kerrville ISD innovative grants

KISD and KPUB staff gathered to celebrate a $2,500 grant from KPUB through KPSF to fund robotics material. Pictured are, from left, Dr. Mark Foust, superintendent KISD; Jill Sadberry, KPUB CFO; Tammye Riley, KPUB manager of HR Safety & Training; Allison Bueche, KPUB interim director of Customer & Community Relations; Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of KISD; Evelyn Nelson, KPSF; DeeAnn Foley, KPSF; Venissa Rodriguez, STEM coordinator, Hal Peterson Middle School; Stephanie Herman, KPSF; Hollie Uecker, KPSF; Krista Copeland, KPSF; Erin Wofford, KPSF; Sylvia Flannery, HPMS interim principal; and Rachel Johnston, KPSF.