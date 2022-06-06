Smitty’s Car Wash, located at 301 Sidney Baker (where the former Long John Silvers was located) is anticipated to begin construction next month along with their second location at 800 Junction Highway (former City Hall location) in the heart of the commercial corridor.
The state-of-the-art express car wash plans to officially open both locations for business in late 2022.
Smitty’s Car Wash home office, located in Lufkin, Texas, is headed up by CEO Ken Sampson. Smitty’s Car Wash also plans to build facilities in Fredericksburg, several in East Texas and Montana. Largely received as a best-in-class operation, customers consistently rave about the friendly service, great staff and maintenance of their facilities.
"Kerrville and the Hill Country were originally where we wanted to open our wash concept years ago," said Sampson, "With the tremendous growth and fantastic leadership from the local municipality, we're thrilled to be joining the community." Smitty’s Car Wash boasts industry-leading amenities including complimentary drying towels, window cleaner, free vacuums, pressurized air tools, and mat cleaners. All 20 vacuum bays will be covered with sun canopies.
"Kerrville will be home to our new flagship locations," said Sampson, "We're going to be bringing our best here to show this area how we are more than just a car wash."
The 5,200-square-foot express car wash will offer daily wash specials as well as enrollment into a monthly membership club. Club members may choose any Smitty’s location on either side of the Guadalupe or in Fredericksburg, whichever is more convenient.
