“Kirkin' o' the Tartan” will be held Nov. 14 at First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m.
The Honorary British Consul, Mr. Andrew Morrison, Viscount Dunrossil, will give the History of the Kirkin' to the children during service.
All are invited to wear your Tartan. Please arrive at 10:30 a.m. to line up for the procession. A short reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Photographs are allowed, just no flash to be used during service.
For more information about Scots of the Texas Hill Country, contact Anna Giron at burnsdinnersotthc@ gmail.com.
