Library offers online resources for exploring

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library staff have compiled resources to help educate and entertain people of all ages while we practice social distancing as a community.
For families missing weekly storytime, the library has curated a list of websites offering virtual storytimes, sing-alongs, and movement activities that can be accessed 24/7. To help support educational programs at home, Scholastic, Girls Who Code, NASA, and the Smithsonian Learning Lab have set up resource pages that anyone can access. For library cardholders, the TexShare Databases provide a wealth of resources, such as the LearningExpress School Center for students in elementary, middle, and high school. The complete list of resources may be found on the library’s Youth Services page.
Families can explore world-class museums around the world with Google Arts & Culture, including the British Museum, Musée d’Orsay, and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens are offering “Home Safaris” each day, where they highlight one of their animals and include an activity you can enjoy from home.
Looking to check out an arts performance? The Kennedy Center is offering clips from past live performances, as well as Lunch Doodles with celebrated children’s author and illustrator Mo Willems. These links can be found on the library’s Links of Interest page under “Featured Links.”
Looking for something to read? Patrons can find e-books and e-audiobooks, digital magazines, and more in virtual collections available through Axis360, RBDigital, Project Gutenberg, and TumbleBooks. If you need assistance in using the digital resources, library staff will be available to provide telephone assistance Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 258-1274, or via email at library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov. Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.