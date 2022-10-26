KPUB sent Burley’s crew to help Florida recover from Ian
Crew Leader/Lineman David Burley and his utility truck make sure KPUB customers get the electricity they need. Burly also recently led a mutual aid mission to help restore power to New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Kerrville Public Utility Board Crew Leader and Lineman David Burley led a team of six KPUB employees to Florida, to help restore power lines downed by Hurricane Ian. He says it was his sixth mutual aid deployment over his 22 years at KPUB. His team included Josh Whitworth, Nathaniel Crabtree, Justin Martinez, Eric Hancock, Zach Guinn and Trey Owen.

“Here in the Hill Country, most of what we do is routine,” he says. “To lead my crew I have to set up the daily schedule and run the jobs we have to accomplish, based on what our engineers design. Recently my crew has been replacing poles with taller ones. A single pole may hold our KPUB power lines to provide electricity, plus telephone lines and cable TV. Power lines are on the bottom, and have to be high enough to provide clearance over the ground and any obstacles. Like minimum clearance over roads is usually 18 feet. Then we have to have enough pole above our lines to have a minimum distance between power and phone and cable lines. That keeps everyone happy. In this case Texas Department of Transportation told us we needed taller poles, so the phone company could get a permit to run their lines.”

