KPUB sent Burley’s crew to help Florida recover from Ian

Kerrville Public Utility Board Crew Leader and Lineman David Burley led a team of six KPUB employees to Florida, to help restore power lines downed by Hurricane Ian. He says it was his sixth mutual aid deployment over his 22 years at KPUB. His team included Josh Whitworth, Nathaniel Crabtree, Justin Martinez, Eric Hancock, Zach Guinn and Trey Owen.
“Here in the Hill Country, most of what we do is routine,” he says. “To lead my crew I have to set up the daily schedule and run the jobs we have to accomplish, based on what our engineers design. Recently my crew has been replacing poles with taller ones. A single pole may hold our KPUB power lines to provide electricity, plus telephone lines and cable TV. Power lines are on the bottom, and have to be high enough to provide clearance over the ground and any obstacles. Like minimum clearance over roads is usually 18 feet. Then we have to have enough pole above our lines to have a minimum distance between power and phone and cable lines. That keeps everyone happy. In this case Texas Department of Transportation told us we needed taller poles, so the phone company could get a permit to run their lines.”
He says other tasks include running power to new homes, and making repairs when something goes wrong. His crew usually consists of a lineman and a helper. The lineman is trained to work with electrical lines and transformers, while the helper can’t touch live wires. “But the helpers do their share. There’s a lot more to providing power than mounting transformers and stringing wire.”
The starting position in the field at KPUB is usually helper. After a year they can become an apprentice lineman, which starts four years of training, both hands-on and book learning. Once apprentices complete that training, they become linemen, and can eventually work up to become a crew leader.
KPUB employees are also responsible for handling emergencies, he says. “We’re on call 24/7. There’s a primary lineman and helper on call after hours from Tuesday to Tuesday, and they handle routine outages, like a tree falling on a line or a raccoon getting into a transformer. If it’s more than routine, then I also get called out. But if more than that goes wrong, we all turn out and get power restored as quickly as possible. That’s what happened during snowmageddon.”
Burley says KPUB is part of a network of more than 2,000 utility companies with mutual aid agreements. KPUB requested and got help during Winter Storm Uri. As Ian approached Florida, they received a call to aid in restoring power there. Burly volunteered, and assembled a team of two linemen, three apprentices and a helper.
“We prepped for a day and a half,” he says. “We took my utility truck. Then there was a small bucket truck that towed a utility trailer. It was packed with snacks, water, personal gear, spare tires, and equipment we might need. We made sure we had everything, since we knew we couldn’t just run back for something we forgot. We took a large bucket truck, and two boom trucks with posthole diggers. The boom trucks each carried a 100-gallon fuel cell with diesel, in case we couldn’t find any when we needed it. One of them also pulled a trailer with a backyard machine. It’s designed to go in and set poles where trucks can’t reach, and will pass through a three-foot-wide gap.”
He says they drove the convoy to Florida over two and a half days, since they had to stop to refuel with diesel every 200 miles. They were sent to New Smyrna Beach, where the city provided a guide to direct their work. They arrived at 2 p.m. and worked until 10 p.m., and then worked four or five more 16-hour days, mostly replacing downed poles with new ones, mounting transformers, and stringing wire.
“They use a different voltage than we do,” Burley says. “So the equipment, insulators, and wire are different, but they kept us supplied. At night we drove about 15 minutes to Edgewater, Fla., where they put us up in a Best Western motel. There were 30 or so other crews from all over helping out, and about 20 tree-trimming companies clearing away downed branches and such. Once the mutual aid crews got power restored, they released us, and we drove the two and a half days back. Then we had to unload everything, clean it, and put it away.”
He says, “I’ve never seen anything like that kind of devastation, lots of trees down and standing water. It was good training and experience for us, but I really felt bad for the people involved. We worked from inland, and spent our last day repairing lines along the beach. Usually Gulf water is clear, but there it looked like chocolate milk.”
Burley says he was born in Navarre, Ohio, but his father, Dave Burley, went into the offshore oil business, so he and Burly’s mother, Terri moved their family first to Houston, then to San Perlita, Texas. When Burley was six years old they settled in Center Point, and he graduated from Center Point High School in 1997. “I tried college, but it didn’t work, so I returned to Center Point and became a KPUB helper in 2000. I spent my year, then became an apprentice, went through the training and levels, and became a lineman. I was promoted to crew leader in 2015.”
He says his sister, Keely, had a friend, Amber Mumm, and they started dating in 1998. They married in 2003, and now have three children. “Our oldest is Connor, who is special needs. He is very proud of his part-time job at Whataburger, and I’m thankful they gave him that chance. Our second son, Logan, attends Schreiner University, training to be an engineer, and is interning at KPUB. Our daughter, Mckinley, is a Center Point eighth-grader.”
In his off time, Burley says he is into drag racing. He has a 1990 Mustang, and mainly competes in Eagle Pass, and in races near Kerrville. His whole family is been active in the stock show, with all three of their children showing pigs, and Mckinley still active.
Burley says he’s ready for a seventh deployment if the call comes, as well as local emergencies, but “Don’t worry about things you can’t control.”
