Scots of the Texas Hill Country will host a Zoom Meeting on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. It is from the Great Courses Plus Series.
Historian Paul Murton explores the wilds of Loch Etive, from the spectacular tidal race of the Falls of Lora, where kayakers revel in the over-falls and ride a 3-meter standing wave, to high altitude camping on a hill opposite Buchaille Etive Mor, watching the sunset and light up the hundreds of lochans across Rannoch Moor. Murton is a graduate of the University of Aberdeen and the National Film and Television.
Short business meeting to follow. All are invited.
