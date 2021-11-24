Not lost at all

Contrary to the “Lost in the ‘50s” sign on his juke box, David Rossi says he knows exactly where he is in the 1950s.
“I can’t play anything,” he confesses, “But I love music. So I have my own kind of music room, filled with memorabilia, as well as a classic juke box and a player piano with paper rolls. I can punch up a dozen tunes on the juke box, relax in my comfortable chair, and listen until I doze off.”
That’s why the entrance to his music room has an old street sign saying, “Blvd. of Dreams” with a picture of Marilyn Monroe, and a poster from the last “Winter Dance Party” concert before “The Day the Music Died” when on Feb. 3, 1959, American rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, together with pilot Roger Peterson. He points out that the event’s ticket cost $1.25.
Inside, the juke box is flanked by statues of the Blues Brothers, and features a pair of “Blue Suede Shoes.”
Rossi says the house itself was built in 1929, and while he has a modern white Chevy Trax for a “runaround car,” he really likes to cruise Kerrville in his white 1955 Chevy. “All my cars are white.”
“I could get a classic license plate for it, and save money,” he says. “But it took me a while to get my USMC plates that say ‘55 CHEVY,’ and I’m not letting them go.”
Rossi says he was born in Utica, N.Y. “My grandfather was from Florence, Italy, so I’m half-Italian and half-Irish. My mother, Esther Rossi, caught rheumatic fever, which they couldn’t cure in those days. In an effort to save her my father, Arnold Rossi, moved the family to Phoenix when I was 9. But it didn’t work, and my mother died when I was 11.”
He says he graduated from Camelback High School in 1962, then went to the University of Southern California for two years, studying systems mechanical engineering, but joined the Marine Corps in 1964. “About that time my father married my second mom, Ruth, and he couldn’t have picked a better one. They were married more than 50 years.”
After training, Rossi says, “I spent my first two years in the Marine Corps as an M.P., on the Naval Weapons Station in China Lake, Calif. I started dating a girl there, but her father was a major general. He prohibited me from seeing her. One day we were going into a movie, and he was coming out. I spent a week in my own brig.” After that he went to training again, and became a special forces marine.
He says his last maneuver was in Lebanon in 1968. “There were four in our jeep when we were ambushed. We were all hit, and the driver went off the road and rolled the jeep in a ditch. Besides bullet wounds, I had a concussion and four broken vertebrae. I spent three days in a coma, and was in the hospital for three months. To recover, they sent me to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and made me the driver for the regimental adjutant, which was a really cushy job. But I decided to get out.”
Rossi says he moved to Los Angeles, and worked in the aerospace industry for 10 years, learning manufacturing and programming. In 1979 a salesman recruited him to work for Torres Electronics, which he did for three years. Then another salesman suggested he consider owning his own company. Rossi started Pro-Tech Electronics, and ran it until he sold it and retired in 1987. “I haven’t had a real job since, though I did do a lot of consulting.”
Meanwhile, he met Theresa at a singles dance in 1985, and they married in 1995. They came to Texas to visit her family, in College Station. “Texas looked a lot better than California, and we talked about moving, but it was really humid there. Her parents lent us a car and told us about the Hill Country. We drove around, and really liked it, so we found this house and moved to Kerrville in 2003.”
Rossi says he and Theresa divorced in 2018. “It was totally my fault. I told her to find someone to love her like I couldn’t. Now she’s remarried and lives in Mountain Home, and we’re still good friends.”
He says, “Our son, Jesse, went into the Army, and I teased him that he couldn’t make the Marines. Now he works in administration for the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Smith, Ark. He would love to move here, but he’s divorced. First, it takes years to get transferred to USPS in Kerrville, and second, he has the kids, but his ex-wife won’t let them leave Arkansas.”
Rossi says his new Trax replaced a Mini Cooper. He was in a wreck Dec. 2, 2020, and broke a vertebra and some ribs, putting him in the hospital for three months. Then he had a knee replaced last September, but now he’s getting out again. He was on his way to return a defective tool to a hardware store, and make a donation to Goodwill.
