The Low Vision Resource Group Meeting will be held on Thursday Dec. 3. A box lunch will be served starting at 1 p.m. Doors will open at noon at the American Legion Hall, 724 S. Washington St. in Fredericksburg. You must sign up in advance for a box lunch. You can call Rita at (830) 997-2029 by Dec. 1 to sign up.
The Group delivers programs and discussions on how to deal with vision loss, adaptive tools and techniques for making adaptations to live as independently as possible.
This meeting will be our Christmas Party complete with box lunches for everyone who has signed up in advance. We’ll start serving at 1 p.m.
These meetings are open to everyone interested in learning about living with Low Vision and where to find help for people losing their vision.
The group is coordinated by Rita Irons of Fredericksburg. She has 24 years as an occupational therapy assistant with 12 years working for The Texas Commission for the Blind in the adult rehabilitation center in Austin. If you have any questions call Rita Irons at (830) 997-2029.
