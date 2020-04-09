Pet of the Week – April 8, 2020

Audey
Audey is a male, black and white Lab mix. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 35 pounds. Audey is a typical, friendly, good-natured Lab. He has lots of energy, loves to play and gets along with everyone he meets. Audey would love to be your quarantine buddy. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
