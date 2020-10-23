Art2Heart’s fundraiser “Magic in Motown” that was scheduled last week as an in-person show/event was cancelled for 2020, and the fundraising project has been changed to a virtual event on the organization’s website.
Registration opens Oct. 22 via the website for their online talent show fundraiser; and team leaders are looking for community residents, their friends and families to join the show.
The website is www.Art2Heart. org.
The Art2Heart team seeks video entries from the community; and once they have people’s entries, they will post them on their contest YouTube channel. Then the entering person or groups should ask their friends to vote for their entries for $1 per vote – multiple votes and therefore more money encouraged.
The contest will run until Nov. 13 when the video with the most votes wins the first prize.
Second and third place prizes also will be given.
“We need you and your friends or family to join the show. Any kind of talent you can share together, or just you if you’re brave. Card tricks, cake decorating, singing, short plays … the sky is the limit,” the Art2Heart team leaders said.
“So grab your family and friends, and show us what you’ve got. Have some fun and support Art2Heart’s mission to positively impact youth in our community.”
For more information, contact the Art2Heart team by visiting the website, or call 792-3338.
The team said they plan to hold the in-person event again on March 26, 2021.
(0) comments
