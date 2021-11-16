Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac offered Nov. 20

The latest offering in the Cailloux Performance Series, presented by Playhouse 2000, is Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main, Kerrville.
This six-piece group faithfully evokes the 60s-70s-80s band Fleetwood Mac, bringing all the harmonies, solos, stage moves and wardrobe of the iconic supergroup, according to Jeffrey Brown, executive director.
Tickets for this one-time performance are $20 to $45 and can be purchased online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling (830) 896-9393.
Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Cailloux Performances are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
