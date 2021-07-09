After a full year's hiatus, Playhouse 2000 is poised to announce a new year of the Cailloux Performances series with a "Preview Party" on Saturday, July 31 at 3 p.m.
The Cailloux Performances were launched 10 years ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.
"Our goal is to bring outstanding touring events from around the world to Kerrville, and make them accessible to all audiences in the Hill Country," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown.
"In the eight previous season of The Cailloux Performances, we've presented artists from Canada, Mexico, China, Italy, Ireland, and - of course - from all across the U.S., including great arts cities like Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York.”
“The season we're announcing this month might be the most exciting season yet,” Brown continued. "We can't wait for everyone to hear what we have planned.”
This ninth season of Cailloux Performances has another new feature, a title sponsor. The entire series is presented by local real-estate firm Century 21 – The Hills Realty.
Toni Manchester, Owner/Broker at The Hills, believes that this partnership makes sense both for her company and for Playhouse 2000, the series' producers.
"The Realtors of Century 21 – The Hills Realty are always proud to point out and to share community treasures like these with so many of our clients who want to live in this special place,” Manchester said. “We're truly honored to sponsor this unique series. It's remarkable that a city the size of Kerrville has such a robust arts scene. Our area is fortunate to have the Kathleen C. Cailloux Center for the Performing Arts and Playhouse 2000, both of which contribute so greatly to community vibrancy.”
The “Preview Party” will feature light refreshments and a brief presentation of the six events that will make up the new season.
Guests will have an opportunity to be “first in line” to buy Season Ticket Packages following the presentation.
The 2021-22 Cailloux Performances "Preview Party" will begin in the Cailloux Theater lobby at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. There is no admission charge.
Playhouse 2000, in addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex.
More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.