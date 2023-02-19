“The Highwaymen,” a tribute to country legends Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, will headline at the next Cailloux Performance Series on Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 pm, at the Cailloux Theater.
Michael Moore, as Willie; August Manley, as Waylon; and Mark Gagnon, as Johnny Cash will recreate a “spot-on” portrayal of those megastars in concert, performing their hit songs such as “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard,” and “On the Road Again,” in the style and spirit of the original artists.
Tickets are available online at www.caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling (830) 896-9393, or at the Box Office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This show is part of Playhouse 2000’s Cailloux Performance Series, sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty, and designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
The next two shows in the Series are:
• “The ViVA Trio,” Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.; Internationally touring trio of sopranos who cross over between classical and pop music;
• “WindSync,” Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m.; Houston-based professionals performing wind quintet masterworks and new works by today’s composers.
