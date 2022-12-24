The Hill Country Chorale sends an open invitation to experienced choral singers to join the Chorale January of 2023.
Tenor and Bass-Baritone voices are especially needed.
The Chorale practices at First Presbyterian Church at 800 Jefferson St. every Monday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 2.
The spring concert season offers participation in two concerts.
The first is the Classical Festival on March 4 in which the chorale sings in addition to guest musicians who complete the program with vocal and instrumental solos.
The second, a Pops concert, is held April 22. Members of the chorale are also frequently showcased as soloists at all the Chorale programs.
Included with choral experience, singers need to have a fundamental knowledge of musical notation, match pitch, attend rehearsals on a consistent basis, and learn their music. A singers’ fee of $30 is also required.
There are no auditions. Participation is open to all singers 18 years and older. The Hill Country Chorale has been providing musical entertainment to the Hill Country area for 21 years. Along with being a lot of fun and getting to work with some wonderful people, new members become a part of a non-profit, community service opportunity.
For more information call the director, Claire Rabson at (830) 367-5831 or visit the website at hillcountrychorale.org.
