P2K opens gospel musical comedy

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will present the holiday musical “A Sanders Family Christmas,” a rollicking, feel-good, traditional gospel celebration of the season, for three weekends beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the popular musical “Smoke on the Mountain,” featuring the talented Sanders family of Bluegrass/Gospel performers and their appearance at the Baptist Church in quaint Mt. Pleasant, N.C.
The show features more than 20 traditional and popular Christmas tunes performed in the Bluegrass style, plus stories of the season, reminiscences of Christmases past, and a glimpse of rural America in 1941.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” will be presented in the VK Garage Theater, one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, located at 305 Washington Street, immediately behind the Cailloux Theater.
Performances will run from Dec. 2-18, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults, $15 for children and students.
Because of the intimate nature of the VK Garage Theater, seating is limited and advance reservations are recommended. They can be made by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
