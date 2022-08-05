Volunteers make a difference in our community. At least two of the Kerrville area’s nursing homes are seeking volunteers who live in the area to become volunteers at local nursing homes.

Representatives from the Brookdale and River Point senior centers contacted the staff at Kerrville City Hall to say they are looking for volunteers from the community who could spend quality time with their residents.

