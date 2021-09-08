Edinburgh in Kerrville

Logan Library Assistant Sarah Sides says, in her opinion, she has “The funnest job at Schreiner University.”
“I get to do interlibrary loan, helping students and faculty reach beyond the Logan collection,” she says. “I also run the library’s digital outreach, including websites, Facebook and Instagram. I stage library exhibits, from mini-exhibits like the one Don Mason just did on ‘Diversifying Comics and Graphic Novels’ to searching the library archives, working with Toby Appleton and President McCormick planning for a ‘Toast to the Golden Years of Schreiner University’ exhibit for the 2023 SU Centennial. I’m even the caretaker of all the art on all the walls on campus.”
In addition to her duties at Schreiner, Sides says she’s also pursuing an advanced degree at the University of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh, Scotland. “There are 20 of us, and we’re the first class in the online program, studying the ‘Ancient World.’ It’s a combination of the Classics, history, and archeology. Because it’s online, I have professors and classmates from all over the world.”
She says she’s two semesters into the program, which leads to a master of science degree. That just got a lot easier because of the Kerr County Women's Chamber. Sides says she applied last March for a chamber scholarship, and got an email in May setting up a meeting with five or six KCWC members. She was presented with the $3,000 scholarship at the chamber’s summer meeting.
“I was born in San Antonio,” Sides says. “But I grew up all over the place, Montana, California, Arizona, but Texas was always ‘home.’ My mother, Karen Sides, raised me as a single parent. She worked full-time and went to college part time, but I always remember her as happy. I was too young to understand what it was about, but I remember watching her walk across the stage at Pepperdine University when she received her master’s degree and PhD in education.”
She says they returned to San Antonio in time for her to graduate from Lee High School in 2004. At the time it was a magnet school for fine arts, and when Sides graduated, she was accepted to a number of top art colleges. “But I just didn’t go,” she says. “Mom was not happy. I worked several jobs and attended community college from 2004 to 2009, then became a tattooist. I had two children, Dottie and Orson, and was living in Victoria, working noon to midnight.”
Sides says, “In August of 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit. After that, I knew I had to get my act together. Harvey pushed me to Kerrville, where Mom was working at Schreiner, and I fell in love with the campus. I enrolled in the spring of 2018, and earned my BA in history, with a 3.9 GPA, in the spring of 2020.”
She says now she lives a block away from her mother, so Dottie, a fourth-grader, and Orson, in kindergarten, both at Tally Elementary, get some important grandma time with Karen. Sides decided to pursue her advanced degree in library science at the University of North Texas.
She says her father, Louis Lubbering, was a Vietnam veteran, and an art dealer and artist in San Antonio, with his own gallery. He also taught art at Incarnate Word High School. Sides had started summer online library classes when she visited Lubbering in the hospital July 17 of 2020. As they parted, he said, “Girl, I’m worried you’re not going after your passion.”
She didn’t know that would be their last conversation.
Sides says, “After the funeral, I went back to the virtual classes at UNT. Library science is a good program, but I wasn’t enjoying my studies. When the Edinburgh Ancient World master’s course popped up, it was something I could do while working at Logan. I submitted the application and qualified, and I was accepted on Dad’s birthday.”
She says she has two classes and her thesis left to complete, and thanks in part to the KCWC, should graduate August of 2022. “I intend to go to Scotland for the graduation ceremony. I want my children to watch me walk across the stage at University of Edinburgh and get my ‘Master of Science in the Ancient World.’ Even if they’re too young to fully understand, they’ll have a memory the way I do from watching my mother when she got her degrees.”
