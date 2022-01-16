Teacher Feature: Colbi Johns

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Third-grade mathematics and science.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in elementary education, kindergarten through eighth-grade, from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.
Reason you chose a career in education: My dad was a gym teacher, so I pretty much lived at the school. I also had good teachers in elementary school who helped guide my way.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being able to see where the students start, and watching their growth year after year.
Hardest part of teaching: Balancing everything teachers have to do, and having a home life at the same time.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would change how much stress is put on testing, and look at where students start and end, and how much growth there has been, not just a final score.
Other duties at school: It’s my first year, so nothing yet.
Hobbies/interests: I have two daughters, and I spend a lot of time outside with them, and watching them play basketball and other sports. I also love photography, mostly doing portraits.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Valdez, Alaska, and graduated from Valdez High School in 2010, with about 50 other students. I went to the University of Alaska from 2010 to 2013, then did my student teaching at Hermon Hutchens Elementary School. I was hired as an aide for the pre-school for a year, then taught second grade for six years. My parents, Fred and Tammy Hill, retired to Ingram in May of 2020, and I followed them in May of 2021, to teach at Tally. My daughters are Tenley, who is five, and Delaney, almost two. My parents help me with them. We also have two chihuahuas, Antonio and Chito.
