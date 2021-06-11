Tickets on sale for Teague Brothers at Arcadia Live

The Teague Brothers Band returns to Arcadia Live on Saturday, June 12, this time headlining the event.
The Americana/folk/country rock group is led by songwriter John Teague and is a group of good buddies and good timers who love sharing their unique connection to music and songwriting with their ever-growing fan base. Arcadia Live Executive Director Michael Kelliher says about their recent show at the venue in April, “It was energetic and rocking as they took us on a roller coaster of thought-provoking songs.”
John Teague grew up in a family of farmers, saddle makers, construction workers, and veterans. John is also a veteran, having served a four-year stint with the U.S. Army that included a life-changing tour of duty in Iraq.
The band’s debut album “Harvest Day” earned widespread acclaim from critics and fans, with several of the tracks becoming surprise regional hits.
As evidenced by their recent Arcadia Live performance, the band has earned the loyalty of fans through high-energy performances. “We love playing music people can dance to, but we also do stuff that’s less dancy and a little more rock ‘n’ roll.” Over the past several months, the Teague Brothers Band has shared the stage with the likes of Charley Crockett, Bart Crow, Aaron Watson, William Clark Green, and Kylie Frey (at Arcadia Live).
Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for the Teague Brothers Band are on sale at thearcadialive.org or at the door. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Katie McCarty via e-mail at boxoffice@thearcadialive.org or by phone at 315-5483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.