Teacher Feature: Michelle Mitchell

Michelle Mitchell
School: Center Point Elementary School.
Subject taught: Seventh grade math and eighth grade pre-algebra.
Years teaching: 21 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in marketing, and a master of business administration in curriculum instruction from University of Texas Pan American; and my teaching certification in first to eighth-grade mathematics from University of Texas San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I became a step-mother, my husband was working construction, and my step-son needed stability, and help in math.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see a student later in life, and their faces light up as they tell me how they are using math in their lives.
Hardest part of teaching: When students don’t “get it.”
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The educational system needs to adjust the curriculum to be more relevant to students in general, and prepare them for life beyond high school.
Other duties at school: I’m the ninth-grade sponsor for the Homecoming Spectacular book, and the dance. I’m also the UIL coach for spelling, and hopefully math.
Hobbies/interests: I like gardening. I love the water, beach, river, and lakes; and going fishing with my husband.
Personal history: I was born in Brownsville, and grew up in the Rio Grande Valley. We lived in Harlingen from my second grade until I graduated from Harlingen High School in 1980. I worked at the Walter Baxter Seed Company while I went to college. Then I was a manager and cosmetics coordinator with H-E-B for five years. My best friend, Denise Sovak, knew Gary Mitchell, and for his birthday set me up as his blind date to a McAllen dance club. We were married Nov. 26, 1998, and I gained two step-children, Casey and Brooke. Gary owned property in Bandera, and since he’s in construction, he built our home on it. I taught at the Bandera Middle School for 20 years, including eighth grade pre-trigonometry, special education math, and life skills. Now Casey works for an oil company in West Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and Brooke is a hairstylist in Boerne. Gary and I live in Bandera with two Labradors, a mutt, and 13 cats, and my mother, Diane Reid is our neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.