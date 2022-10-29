Celebrating 50 years of Asleep at the Wheel at Arcadia Live

A dual Western swing show set for Nov. 18 celebrates the incredible legacy of seminal Western swing kings Asleep at the Wheel and the rising star power of Brennen Leigh, an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer.
Leigh’s to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status in Europe, Scandinavia, across the United States, South America and the United Kingdom. Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney, Charley Crockett, and many others.
As renowned for her musicianship as for her writing, described by David Olney as “tender, violent, sentimental, foolish and wise, she is always Brennen. Confident and at ease with herself, without being a jerk about it.”
After moving to live music mecca Austin, Texas, Brennen rubbed shoulders with and eventually inspired the esteem of Ray Benson. “I knew the band peripherally, and we’d talked about making a record years before, but I had just signed a publishing deal in Nashville and was about to move away from Texas. So for that reason, our stars didn’t align until more recently.”
The number of individual artists and bands who have sustained a thriving career for a half century is infinitely small. Against all odds, Asleep at the Wheel is one of these. The stars aligned in 1970 when three friends Ray Benson, Lucky Oceans and Leroy Preston moved to Paw Paw, W.V. (it’s not a made-up place, you can look it up). It was there that their dream of forming a band began after a mutual friend gave them access to his uncle’s cabin on an apple orchard just outside of town. The three friends began to—quite literally—woodshed and found others who would join them in their mission to play old-style “Roots/ Americana” music. This was long before the genre or movement even had a name. After a trip to the outhouse, Lucky lived up to his name and suggested the band be called “Asleep at the Wheel,” and so it was to be for the next 50 years.
Since inception, Asleep at the Wheel has received 10 Grammy Awards, was cited by the Country Music Association 1976 Touring Band of the Year, and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association in 2009.
They have released 31 albums, and charted more than 20 singles on the country charts. Billboard commented on the band’s catalog most succinctly: “Everything this act has ever released is simply spectacular. Most recently, Asleep at the Wheel has been invigorated by afresh new lineup and the release of “New Routes,” their latest album, that is a bracing blend of original songs and vibrant cover material along with some unanticipated new musical tangents.
Asleep at the Wheel has demonstrated convincingly, that they are more relevant, enjoyable, and musically nimble than at any time in its 50-year history.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.