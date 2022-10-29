Celebrating 50 years of Asleep at the Wheel at Arcadia Live
Ray Benson, left, of Asleep at the Wheel, performs with KT Dennis.

A dual Western swing show set for Nov. 18 celebrates the incredible legacy of seminal Western swing kings Asleep at the Wheel and the rising star power of Brennen Leigh, an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player and singer.

Leigh’s to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status in Europe, Scandinavia, across the United States, South America and the United Kingdom. Her songs have been recorded by Lee Ann Womack, Rodney Crowell, Sunny Sweeney, Charley Crockett, and many others.

