Area business owners and citizens are invited to participate in a “Shred Day” on Friday, May 1, and dispose of all those files and papers they may have had time to clean out recently.
The “Shred Day” will be held at River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker St. South, behind Belk's Department Store.
The event is open 8 to 11 a.m., and sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber members may dispose of two boxes for free.
Non-Chamber members will be charged $5 per box.
Those meeting on the mall parking lot for this event are asked to remember to continue to practice “social distancing.”
This visit by a shredding truck is sponsored by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.