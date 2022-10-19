Matching color

South Texas Paint and Supply Manager Michelle Skeen says her female-run store is fully-staffed with two dedicated employees, one of them being her daughter, Kammi, and the other being her son’s long-term girlfriend, Mallori.
She says her job, as manager, is to run the entire store, and make paint. “Of course we don’t actually ‘make’ the paint,” she says. “But we blend it to the color and texture the customer wants. Some customers come in knowing what they want, but most of the time I have to pick apart their brain to help them decide.”
If it’s a new project, she says she can guide customers through the process. “Is it an interior or an exterior surface? Then we discuss how much light reflection they want, in four stages, semi-gloss, satin, eggshell, and flat. With a small room, paint with more shine will brighten it up, but in a larger room we recommend a flatter color to keep it from being overwhelming. Then they can select the color from our sample cards.”
She says the store carries four lines of Benjamin Moore paint, from “3-M” to “Contractor-friendly.” It’s available in containers from 1/2-pint cans to five-gallon buckets.
“I grew up watching ‘Knight Rider’,” she says. “Michael Knight would talk into his watch, and tell his car what to do. I used to pretend with my watch. Today, though, if the customer can bring me even a tiny sample, we have a gadget which hooks to my phone, and tells us the closest Benjamin Moore color. Then our computer knows how to select the correct base, from number one for the lightest colors to number four for the darkest, and dispense the correct pigment. Then it shakes the container to blend the paint, and the customer is ready to go.”
She says most of her customers pick up their paint, whether she’s dealing with homeowners, home-builders, contractors, or interior designers. Of course STP also carries anything else to go with the project, including brushes and rollers, sheetrock repair items, spackling, and such.
“Besides mixing paint, as manager I also have to keep the store running. I do the typical human resources things like scheduling. I work with Benjamin Moore on promotions, like ordering t-shirts or scheduling specials. But my most important job is making sure our customer service is on-point. Painting is near the end of building a home, and often by the time homeowners get to us they can be overwhelmed and frustrated, so we aim to make selections as easy as possible, and provide a bit of therapy.”
Skeen says she was born in Baytown, but because “Mom liked change,” she grew up all over Texas. “We were in and out of Kerrville nine times. In 1991 I finally graduated from Trinidad High School in Trinidad, about an hour southeast of Dallas. Then I went to cosmetology school at Gruties Beauty Salon, and spent the next 30 years as a hair stylist. I ended up living on a ‘hobby farm’ in Center Point, where we have horses, raise chickens and pigs, and try to grow our own vegetables.”
She says in 2021 she decided on a career change, and worked briefly for Tractor Supply. “My color background came in handy there. That’s where I met Michael Broyles, the former South Texas Paint manager. He invited me to come work for him, and learn the paint business. When I started, in June of 2021, he told me, ‘You are my retirement plan.’ By December I was ready to take over, and he was ready to quit, so I became the manager. Now South Texas Paint has been named the reader’s choice ‘Best Paint Store in Kerrville’.”
Skeen says along the way she raised five of her own children. Her daughter Ashley and son-in-law Michael have two of her grandkids, and they live in Corpus Christi. Her oldest son, Aden, is a mechanic at Cecil Atkission Motors, and has a daughter. Skeen’s middle daughter, Trace, is a painter, and her youngest daughter is Kammi, who works at South Texas Paint. They are all between 20 and 31 years old.
“Then I have Gracen, who is in first grade,” Skeen says. “He is the reason I really love Center Point. Gracen is autistic, and all year in pre-kindergarten it was a struggle to get him out of the car and into school. But when he began kindergarten, with Mrs. Foster, within a week he was asking, ‘When can I go back to school?’ Her spirit brought him out into the world.”
But that isn’t all. Skeen says she’s also a foster parent, raising two family members, siblings 15-year-old Caderain and 12-year-old Cieran. He is at Center Point High School, and she goes to Center Point Middle School.
Skeen says in spare time, on her farm, “I try to build and create on the dirt I own, and I get lost somewhere on my horse.”
