Matching color
Buy Now

Michelle Skeen, manager of South Texas Paint, is ready to help customers select the paint color they want, once they get to that point.

South Texas Paint and Supply Manager Michelle Skeen says her female-run store is fully-staffed with two dedicated employees, one of them being her daughter, Kammi, and the other being her son’s long-term girlfriend, Mallori.

She says her job, as manager, is to run the entire store, and make paint. “Of course we don’t actually ‘make’ the paint,” she says. “But we blend it to the color and texture the customer wants. Some customers come in knowing what they want, but most of the time I have to pick apart their brain to help them decide.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.