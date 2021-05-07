Angelo State University honored its 2021 Outstanding Graduate Students, including Jaimee Hall of Kerrville, as well as the recipients of four superlative awards, during the annual Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony on April 26 in the Houston Harte University Center.
The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments, and each received a certificate of recognition. Additionally, winners of the four superlative awards were selected from among the Outstanding Graduate Students by a separate committee.
