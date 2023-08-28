Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. will host its 37th annual ball on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This evening’s theme will bring to life Miami Nights-Bringing the Heat and invites attendees to enjoy this year’s celebration of Hill Country Charity Ball’s philanthropic endeavors. Hill Country Charity Ball announced it selected K’STAR as its 2024 ball beneficiary.
“We are so excited to announce this year’s deserving beneficiary—an organization that hasn’t been the recipient since 1991,” said Amber Bond, Hill Country Charity Ball President, Underwriting and Live Auction chair.
K’STAR is a nonprofit community based organization creating safe and caring environments through counseling and shelter services to empower long-term life-skills and successful transitions for youth and families in 14 Texas counties.
“Through Trauma-Informed-Care we start the healing journey with the precious little souls placed in our care. We are honored and blessed to do so,” said Melody Lowman, K’STAR’s executive director.
Through the community’s outstanding support and generous donations, K’STAR will be able to directly assist children greatly affected by domestic and sexual abuse. With this year’s proceeds, Hill Country Charity Ball is striving to raise $123,000 for K’STAR. With the monumental donation of $123,000, K’STAR would be able to renovate and restore the shelter these children are living in.
Support K’STAR and reserve your tickets beginning in September for the 37th annual Hill Country Charity Ball on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets or underwriting opportunities, please contact Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. board members or visit the website at www.hillcountrycharityball.com.
