Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. will host its 37th annual ball on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Hill Country Youth Event Center.  

This evening’s theme will bring to life Miami Nights-Bringing the Heat and invites attendees to enjoy this year’s celebration of Hill Country Charity Ball’s philanthropic endeavors. Hill Country Charity Ball announced it selected K’STAR as its 2024 ball beneficiary.

