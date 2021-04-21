Baron featured speaker at KGS meeting April 21

The Kerrville Genealogical Society will begin hosting monthly meetings again this month.
Everyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe River Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville, and there is no charge.
There is enough space in that hall to maintain a 6-foot distance. Wear a mask if you are willing as a courtesy to others. After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic. At this time, there will be no refreshments served. Come join them this year as they celebrate their 51st year!
The next general meeting is be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 21. The speaker will be Peter Thomas Baron, Jr. He will speak on “The Establishment of the Continental Army and their Accoutrements.” Peter Baron is an avid historian and genealogist.
He has memberships in numerous genealogical, historical, and lineage societies. He holds officer positions in many of these organizations. As a SAR Genealogical Assistant and chairman of Texas “Operation Ancestor,” Baron has assisted hundreds of wounded soldiers to prove their family histories. Peter serves on the Medina County Historical Commission as State Historical Marker Chairman. He is an active lecturer on the American Revolution and the Colonial period. Peter received his Eagle Scout award in 1993.
Baron earned a degree in biology from Texas A&M University. He has written two books on his family history and has an extensive library. He is currently a Paramedic Fire Lieutenant with the San Antonio Fire Department stationed on Ladder 2.
After his presentation he will be available to answer questions.
Future KGS meeting dates for 2021 are May 19, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, and Nov. 17. At this time there are no meetings during the summer or in December.
We are also happy to announce the reopening of the Research Center in May for your research needs. Unless, of course, there is another spike in COVID.
Hand sanitizer will be available as you enter the Research Center and we appreciate any precautions people are willing to take to prevent the spread of COVID.
Come by to explore the extensive collection of resources. Operating hours will be Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 4.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center & Library is free to use.
For more information call (830) 315-1836 during open hours. Find us on our website kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com and on Facebook.com/KerrvilleGenealogicalSociety.
