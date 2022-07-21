This July, ‘We Rise Up For Parks and Recreation’

July 2022 is National Parks and Recreation Month. Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Parks and Recreation Month, a program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation professionals have on communities across the country. Parks and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value parks and recreation brings to communities.
This year’s theme is “We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation” and the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing attention to how important it is to rise up and champion our parks and the recreation opportunities. Every day, park and recreation professionals rise up for their communities in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. Kerrville is a stronger, more vibrant and resilient community because of parks and recreation.
Join the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department as we celebrate our parks and the selfless, passionate and essential work of park and recreation professionals who are providing services that are vital to healthy living in our community.
With more than 25 city parks and dozens of events throughout the year, Kerrville Parks and Recreation has a lot to offer the community. While neighborhood parks, such as Carver Park, Elm Creek Park and Westland Park make up the majority of Kerrville’s parks, the department has larger community and regional parks such as Singing Wind Park, Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park, for its citizens and visitors to enjoy.
Special use parks such as the boat ramps at Cypress and Knapp Parks, Scott Schreiner Golf Course, Kerrville Sports Complex, and the Kerrville Tennis Complex are also part of Kerrville’s park system. A list of all city parks can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under the Parks and Recreation Department section.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department provides dozens of community recreation events each and every year. Summer events such as “Movies in the Park” and “Concerts by the River” are offered free to the public. The last “Concert by the River” of 2022 was held July 15 at Louise Hays Park from 7 – 9 p.m.
The “Kids Triathlon” (pictured above) will be held Aug. 13. Other events include “Kerrville River Festival,” “Family Fright Night,” “Holiday Lighted Parade,” “Daddy and Daughter Dance,” “Mother and Son Dance,” “Wet N’ Wag,” and so many more. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department helps citizens stay active, encourages play, and fosters a sense of community. This July, “Rise up for Parks and Recreation!”
“The majority of our events are free to the public and family-friendly,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “This service we provide is consistent with the requests of the community pursuant to the Kerrville 2050 process. We were asked to provide more free activities for our community. Our mission is to provide quality, innovative, diverse and safe parks, facilities, and recreation programs to our citizens and visitors in order to improve the quality of life that makes Kerrville a special place to live, work, visit, and play.”
Check out events and activities the Parks and Recreation Department offers at www.kerrvilletx.gov/events.
The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation team has embodied the statement “We rise up for Parks and Recreation” throughout the years, but even more so during challenging times.
Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Deidre Flores says, “Parks and Recreation professionals have had to overcome much adversity in the past couple of years, working through COVID-19. These unprecedented times challenged us as professionals and required us to “Rise Up” to the challenge in order to continue to provide our community with the programs and events they had come to love and enjoy. Throughout this time, we were reminded how important outdoor recreation is, and it provided our great city the opportunity to highlight the best of what we have to offer, our parks. ‘Let’s Get Outdoors. Be Active. Play’.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
