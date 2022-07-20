Veteran survival
Buy Now

Susan Becmer, executive director of Together With Hill Country Veterans, has her office in the Hill Country Veterans Center. With her office mascot, Sam, she teaches people in four counties how to recognize symptoms of suicide, and how to effectively intervene before a life is lost.

Susan Becmer, the executive director of Together With Hill Country Veterans, says the program is designed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of veteran suicide, in the hopes of reducing the number of veterans who take their own lives.

She says she speaks from experience. “On April 28, 2015, I fully intended to commit suicide with a gun. The reason I didn’t is that my dad happened to phone me. It took a while, but I got the help I needed. So I know the crushing mental feeling, and I know recovery is possible. Suicide is the most preventable cause of death.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.