Veteran survival

Susan Becmer, the executive director of Together With Hill Country Veterans, says the program is designed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of veteran suicide, in the hopes of reducing the number of veterans who take their own lives.
She says she speaks from experience. “On April 28, 2015, I fully intended to commit suicide with a gun. The reason I didn’t is that my dad happened to phone me. It took a while, but I got the help I needed. So I know the crushing mental feeling, and I know recovery is possible. Suicide is the most preventable cause of death.”
Recently she shared that knowledge as a panelist at the Together With Veterans national conference in Bloomfield, Colo.
She says that the TWV program is veteran-led and community-based in partnership with the Veterans Administration Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. Local services are made possible through the support of the Rocky Mountain Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center studies, and the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Behavioral Health Program which provides much of the materials and training.
“There are two rural TWV programs in Texas,” she says. “One is east of Dallas, and ours. We added ‘HC’ so we are ‘TWHCV.’ We work in Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr counties, teaching people the signs of impending suicide, and how to effectively respond. It’s like taking a CPR course, where you learn how to recognize the signs of a heart attack, and how to help save a life with CPR.”
Becmer says her program is called “QPR.” “That stands for ‘Question, Persuasion, Referral’ to address veterans, or really anyone, in crisis. For instance, if a veteran talks about feeling hopeless or having no purpose, starts gathering the means to kill themself, increases using alcohol or drugs, or visits people to say goodbye, it’s time to reach out.”
She says first is to “Question,” and her class teaches how to ask the right questions. “Persuasion” teaches how to encourage the person to get help, because getting help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Finally, “Referral” provides information about where higher-level help is available, and how to hand off the person to them. In 2021 she held formal classes for more than 150 people, including members of the Texas State Guard. Besides that, she makes speeches, shows movies, and appears at meet-and-greets.
“QPR works,” she says. “In the three years I’ve been certified I’ve had several students who have gone through the class who have successfully intervened. In one case, a student helped his son get assistance. In another, a father who brought his two teenage sons to the class reported that they helped another teen. Interventions need to happen wherever veterans walk, at the laundromat, buying doughnuts, or in family events. The more people who know the signs of suicide, the better chance we have of reducing it. Ask the questions, save a life.”
Becmer says she was born on Aberdeen Proving Grounds Army Base in Maryland. She moved to Pittsburg, Pa.; then Albany, N.Y.; and Latham, N.Y. She graduated from Latham High School as a member of the National Honor Society, in the top 10 out of 504 students. She moved to Boston to work for Bell Systems, back when it was the only U.S. telephone company.
Meanwhile, she had two sons, Nick and Jon, both of whom suffered from mental disabilities. So in 1999 she trained through the National Alliance for Mental Illness in mental health first aid, and as a mental health instructor, to help them. This became particularly important when Jon returned from his Army tour in Afghanistan with traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and other diagnoses. She has written additional classes in depression, communications, and PTSD.
Bell transferred her to Dallas, where she earned a bachelor of science in human relations and business from Amber University. She says Bell sold the Dallas business in 2001, and she went to work in the health care industry as a respiratory therapist. She contracted with Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg.
She says, “I liked the Hill Country so much I sold my house in Dallas and came on down to Kerrville in 2005. The VA started the TWV program in 2019, and we started the Hill Country program May 1, 2020. My kitchen is decorated with apples, because my motto is ‘You know how many seeds are in an apple, but you don’t know how many apples are in a seed.’”
She lives with two rescue kitties, Sweetpea and Lucy, and says, “One thing people don’t know about me is that I love appearing in movies. I was in ‘Seven Days in Utopia’ in 2011 and ‘7 Chinese Brothers’ in 2015, and appeared in three episodes of ‘Friday Night Lights.’ Now being executive director of TWHCV is everything about me in one volunteer job. I get to use my marketing, my mental health training, and my office skills, and I work with veterans.”
