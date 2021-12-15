Ally Scheidle earned volleyball and academic honors

Ally Scheidle says the object in volleyball is to keep the ball in the air until it goes over the net to the opponent’s side of the court. To do that, she’s the Tivy High School varsity outside hitter. The other positions on the six-player team are right-side hitter, defensive specialist, middle blocker, setter, and libero.
She says, “When the ball comes over the net to us, the libero passes the ball to the setter, who sets up the ball for the hitter, who sends it back over the net to the other team. If possible, the blocker may keep it from coming that far, knocking the ball right back to the opponents.
“When the ball hits the ground, then the opposing team gets to serve. We rotate back to serve, and the best result is an ace, where the server hits the ball over to where the other team can’t get it back. If the other team can return, it’s a ‘serve received,’ and that’s when the rest of our team goes to work.”
There are a lot of statistics kept, she says. Scorekeepers track “digs,” when a player first hits the ball to pass it to the setter; and “kills,” when a player hits the ball over the net and it hits the court on the other side.
Scheidle says she made the varsity team as a freshman, and played almost all the way through high school. “There were five district games left in my senior year, when I rolled my ankle. I was out for three of those games, but came back to play the last two.”
The statistics say that during her senior year Scheidle scored 178 aces serving, giving her a 91 percent serving accuracy. She made 520 successful digs, and scored 546 kills. Late in the season she recorded her 1,500th high school career kill. That earned her the title of co-most valuable player in District 26-5A, and a spot on the All-District First Team.
Scheidle says high school volleyball starts mid-June with strength and conditioning workouts, for an hour and a half a day, with the football players and coaches. Then they spend another hour and a half on skills and training. Tryouts for the various volleyball teams are Aug. 1, then come two-a-days, practicing for two hours both morning and evening.
She says that leads to the first scrimmages starting the second week in August, then it’s “tournament after tournament.” Typically, they get in two days of school, then two to three days of tournament, playing six or seven games, during four pre-season tournaments. Season play starts when they begin playing the other 5-A teams in District 26, playing Tuesday and Friday, until the end of September. Then, if the team is good enough, playoffs start in November. That can include bi-district, area, regional, semifinals, regional finals, state semifinals, and state finals.
“We do a lot of studying on the bus,” Scheidle says. “We tell our teachers in advance, and they give us work to do in advance, or we make everything up. Sports are all ‘no-pass; no-play.’ Most of us aren’t satisfied with just passing, though. Most of the team were Academic All-District members, and three of us seniors, Hailey Davis, Tyler Elkins, and I, made the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State list, with a 93 or better grade point average.”
She says she was born in The Woodlands, but her parents, Kim and Don Scheidle, moved them to Kerrville when Scheidle was a year old. Kim is a registered nurse, and works with dialysis patients, while Don remodels homes.
“I’m the baby of the family, with two older sisters and two older brothers,” Scheidle says. “I grew up in KISD, from Starkey Elementary to B.T. Wilson, Hal Peterson Middle School, and Tivy. I started out loving soccer, but I began playing club volleyball in Boerne when I was 11. By seventh grade at HPMS I was passionate about it, and pretty decent at it. Now volleyball consumes my life.”
She says in addition to school, she still plays club volleyball in a national league in San Antonio. Their season just started, so Scheidle got about two weeks off after the high school season ended. She’ll be gone, traveling with that team, most weekends until July.
Scheidle says her goal right now is to go to California and play volleyball. “I have several options for college, both in Texas and out of state. But my next-oldest sister, Brooke, also plays volleyball, and she’s studying business at Westcliff University in Irvine, and has an apartment we can share. Westcliff has offered me a full-ride scholarship, so I can play volleyball and study pre-med.”
