Symphony of the Hills announces modified concert season

After considering all options in the current pandemic conditions, Dr. Tim Summerlin, Board President of Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills, has announced a modified lineup of concerts for the 2020-21 season.
The Symphony plans to present the following four-concert season:
• Dec. 3 – “Ode To Joy;”
• Jan. 9 – “POPS The American Songbook;”
• Feb. 25 – “Homecoming;”
• April 29 – “Majesty of Brahms.”
The opening concert, scheduled to take place October 1, has been suspended for reasons of the health of performers and audiences, according to Summerlin.
“We are moving ahead on the Symphony’s plans for its 20th anniversary season,” Summerlin said. “We have all observed lockdown, gradual reopening and monitoring of data to help us plan the future. Our organization is strong and committed to offering a new season of music, taking into account the well-being of all.”
The revised schedule is requiring rearrangement of musical programs and instrument sections. Details will be released as they emerge. The board is also considering additional opportunities to bring chamber and symphonic talents to the community for free concerts.
Patron renewals and season ticketing options will be announced in August.
“We thank all of our audiences and supporters for their interest and solicitude,” Summerlin said. “Rest assured, we are attentive to pandemic conditions as well as the music we share with you, and we will proceed responsibly.”
For updates and information, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 792-7469, or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
The Symphony of the Hills is a 75-piece orchestra of local and Hill Country area professional musicians and Schreiner University faculty and their advanced music students. The nonprofit organization is funded through season ticket sales, corporate and individual donations, grants and other assistance, and program advertising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.