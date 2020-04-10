To all families of Active Military and families of Veterans: Armed Services Day and Memorial Day are times when we reflect upon and show gratitude for all that the Armed Services have and continue to do to protect this beautiful, free country called the United States.
The Hill Country Cattlewomen would like to honor those families with loved ones whom have so bravely served this country in military service in the past and those who are currently fighting for our freedom.
The Hill Country CattleWomen are announcing an essay contest for a $100 gift certificate for beef.
The HCCW will be awarding five $100 gift certificates for families of active duty military and five $100 gift certificates for families of veterans.
All you have to do to compete is write a short one-page essay on why you feel your family is deserving of this award and include your favorite beef recipe served during all of those fun Memorial Day feasts.
A person can submit an essay on behalf of a deserving family even if not a family member. Submissions are due by Saturday, May 16, Armed Services Day; and will be awarded on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day.
The HCCW will post winning recipes in local newspapers along with names of winning recipients. Please submit entries to: Suzanne Crowe, P.O. Box 2321, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.